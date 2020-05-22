More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Look to Israel as a light against corona

Israel’s private sector, armed forces, government and medical professionals are working in extraordinary partnerships that tap into a joint approach to combat COVID-19.

Shari Dollinger
Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical team cheer an Israeli air force acrobatic team flies over Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem on Israel's 72nd Inependence Day on April 29, 2020, Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical team cheer an Israeli air force acrobatic team flies over Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem on Israel’s 72nd Inependence Day on April 29, 2020, Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Shari Dollinger
(May 22, 2020 / JNS)

Israel is a light unto the nations, the world’s first responder and the startup nation. The Jewish state is known for doing more with less and exceeding beyond all reasonable expectations. It made the desert bloom, brought democracy and pluralism to the Middle East, beat back larger and better-equipped enemies, and became a global hub of technological innovation with one hand tied behind its back for 72 years. Now, Israel’s reputation for finding solutions to humanity’s most vexing challenges is shining through in its response to COVID-19.

Americans broadly recognize Israel’s unique character, history and innovative expertise. Our elected officials in Washington need to swiftly advance the bipartisan effort to appropriate $12 million in funds “to enhance partnerships between companies in the United States and Israel to develop innovative medical projects aimed at detecting, treating and curing COVID-19.”

Israel’s private sector, armed forces, government and medical professionals are working in extraordinary partnerships that tap into a joint approach to combat COVID-19.

To speed production of ventilators and ensure availability in the poorest corner of the world, Microsoft’s Israel-based research and development facility is working with one of Israel’s emergency medical services, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, and the Israeli Air Force to develop “a low-cost ventilator that can be mass-produced in labs without the need of dedicated factories.”

To decrease the need for scarce PPE resources, Leumit Health Care Services and the Israeli Defense Forces are working together “to build an innovative testing unit for carrying out COVID-19 tests without the need for protective equipment for the paramedic or nurse administering the test.”

To increase the accuracy of testing, a professor at Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has developed a COVID-19 test “that produces results in under a minute and has a success rate of 90 percent.”

Israel’s Institute of Technology has several projects underway to enhance testing and to develop medicines to win the fight against the virus. The Galilee Research Institute announced in late March “that they expected to begin human testing of an oral vaccine … for the coronavirus in eight to 10 weeks.”

And Hadassah Medical Organization is developing new testing techniques that will increase the number of tests that can be administered and read quickly from 2,000 per day to 100,000 per day.

From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem—and all points in between—Israelis were adept in responding to the pandemic because they are conditioned to mobilize quickly in crisis situations. They demonstrate their commitment to serving humanity, no matter the conditions. Because in times of need, Israelis show up no matter whenever and wherever they’re needed.

Israel was on the frontlines after the devastating earthquake in Haiti, contributed directly to helping residents of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, and now the country’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus are touching the world.

In April, an Israeli airliner landed in Detroit with “3.5 million surgical and KN95 protective masks, face shields and pulse oximeters about to be distributed to Michigan hospitals, senior living facilities, first responders and other professionals.”

Three Arab nations, according to press reports, “are actively engaged in cooperation with Israel’s health system, with one having recently asked for help installing an advanced telemedicine system.” And even the United Nations has acknowledged Israel’s efforts to coordinate with the Palestinian Authority to confront the widespread outbreak of COVID-19.

The Jewish state stands up for Western values, furthers American interests, and has proven itself time and again to be a leader in exactly the kind of selfless and cutting-edge innovation that can defeat the global pandemic. Israel is the right partner for us in the fight against COVID-19.

In the age of multi-trillion-dollar federal budgets, $12 million may not seem like a lot of money, but a small investment in joint U.S.-Israel efforts to combat the coronavirus might just be exactly what the world needs.

Shari Dollinger is the co-executive director of Christians United for Israel (CUFI).

Health
EXPLORE JNS
State Department
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: State Dept official ‘failed to do his homework’ before working with terror-tied charity, senior US official says
“World Vision is severely compromised by ties to Islamist terrorists and a radical left wing climate change agenda,” the senior Trump administration official told JNS. “Why is he funding them?”
August 10, 2026 11:23 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
14:42
Iran should pay for damages in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza, Trump says
14:13
‘Significant period, at strategic crossroads,’ Israeli military chief-of-staff says, in Hebrew, during meeting attended by CENTCOM head
14:12
Miami man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of threatening gov officials, including Rubio, State Dept says
14:00
Florida attorney general says ‘NYT’ must share documents about ‘pro-Hamas’ coverage
13:52
‘When Nazis run against you, this is what happens,’ Jewish congressman says after ‘Fine for Congress’ poster vandalized with Nazi symbol
13:41
Chinese national, 29, pleads guilty to trying to obtain U.S. military equipment, faces up to 20 years in prison
13:34
Trump says Iran must pay US damages, after regime says it won’t open Hormuz until Washington pays compensation
13:25
New images of fifth season of ‘Fauda,’ to premiere on Netflix in September, released
13:09
130 Gazan patients medically evacuated through Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel says
13:02
AEPi house at UC, San Diego targeted with antisemitic vandalism, ‘Jewish students will not be intimidated into hiding who they are,’ Israel on Campus Coalition says
12:49
In meeting with British foreign secretary, Jewish leaders discuss UK-Israel relations, Jew-hatred, Brotherhood, Board of Deputies says
12:40
Touro University launches business school, names former Pace University business dean as its head
12:30
Social media account attributed to Iranian regime leader announces six new appointments, including commander-in-chief of IRGC
12:20
Sa’ar thanks Colombian president for ‘historic’ decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
12:10
Under Trump, US has revoked 175,000 visas from foreign nationals, including for having ‘endangered national security’ and called for violence against Americans, State Department says
11:58
‘Threshold of new era,’ Netanyahu says of national artificial intelligence program to make Israel ‘global superpower in the field’
11:58
Israel ready to aid Columbia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Sa’ar says, after reported death toll of 20
11:54
Trump names Jewish lawyer Will Scharf, staff secretary, as new White House council
11:39
Patti and Jonathan Kraft give ‘generous gift’ in part to create Kraft family professorship in Jewish studies, Rice University says
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David