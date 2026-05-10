More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Shabbat250

Shabbat250

Shabbat250 is a national initiative launched to coordinate the community’s response to President Donald Trump’s historic “National Sabbath” proclamation. The project honors the 250th anniversary of the United States by celebrating the Jewish tradition of Shabbat as a time for reflection, family and communal unity. By facilitating a nationwide observance, Shabbat250 aims to highlight the enduring gift of religious liberty in America and provide a central platform for citizens to join in a shared moment of gratitude for the nation’s Jubilee. Visit shabbat250.org to learn more.
The Shabbat250 "Unity Map" launches nationwide
The Wire
Shabbat250 launches digital ‘Unity Map’ following Trump’s ‘National Sabbath’ proclamation
Participants can place pins on the map to visualize their community’s presence within a nationwide movement marking 250 years of religious liberty.
May 11, 2026
Shabbat250