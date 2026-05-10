Shabbat250 is a national initiative launched to coordinate the community’s response to President Donald Trump’s historic “National Sabbath” proclamation. The project honors the 250th anniversary of the United States by celebrating the Jewish tradition of Shabbat as a time for reflection, family and communal unity. By facilitating a nationwide observance, Shabbat250 aims to highlight the enduring gift of religious liberty in America and provide a central platform for citizens to join in a shared moment of gratitude for the nation’s Jubilee. Visit shabbat250.org to learn more.