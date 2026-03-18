American Friends of Keren Malki Inc., a 501(c)(3) registered charity, supports the work of Keren Malki – The Malki Foundation, an Israeli nonprofit dedicated to empowering families of children with severe disabilities. Since its founding in 2001, Keren Malki has remained strictly non-sectarian and apolitical, assisting families across all backgrounds in Israel. Guided by the belief that no one can care for a child with disabilities better than family, the foundation provides essential paramedical therapies, mobile therapist services, and long-term homecare equipment loans to ensure children can thrive in the comfort of their family home. Based in Jerusalem, Keren Malki serves hundreds of families throughout Israel, bridging gaps in healthcare access and delivering life-changing support when government programs fall short.