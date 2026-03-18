The Open University of Israel is the largest university in Israel, educating over 53,500 students on its online higher education learning platform and at its 70 physical campuses across Israel. The Open University’s core values are based on academic excellence, an open admissions policy, social justice and the inclusion of all citizens of Israel. Not only does the Open University include the most diverse student body in Israel – ultra-Orthodox, Arab Israelis, Ethiopians, Druze and the handicapped – but it also educates active duty IDF soldiers at campuses located at top IDF intelligence bases and also has a program for Israel’s best and brightest high school students who wish to enter academia at an early age. It is also the largest educator of STEM students in Israel. Among Israel’s most vital institutions, the tremendous positive impact of the Open University on Israeli society is immeasurable. American Friends of the Open University of Israel is a registered 501c3 organization that provides critical support to the Open University of Israel.