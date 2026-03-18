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Aleph festival logo. Credit: Courtesy.

Aleph

Aleph is a new non-profit festival for Hebrew culture and language, held for the first time in 2026.
Writer Amos Oz, courtesy of the film "The Fourth Window." Credit: IDF Archives.
The Wire
Award-winning filmmaker Yair Qedar announces global debut of ALEPH Festival: International celebration of Hebrew language and culture
Launching in honor of UNESCO’s International Mother Language Day, the festival spans six world capitals, celebrating Hebrew as a vibrant, “traveling” language through cinema, literature and art.
Jan. 8, 2026