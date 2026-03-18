Binyamin Regional Council, the largest council in Israel, boasts a population of more than 80,000 residents and covers a physical area of almost 1 million dunams. With a diverse mix of 49 communities, including secular, ultra-Orthodox, religious and mixed backgrounds, the council has a median age of 21, making it a hub for young people. The geographical landscape within the council varies from desert to mountain and stunning forests, providing a rich diversity for its residents. It also holds significant historical sites such as Shiloh, known for being the abode of the Mishkan and the first capital city of Israel. These paths were once walked by our ancestors; the Bible is filled with stories that took place here in the land of Binyamin. With its impressive size and cultural significance, Binyamin Regional Council is a thriving community that holds a strong connection to its past and an optimistic outlook for its future.