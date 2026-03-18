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Binyamin Regional Council

Binyamin Regional Council, the largest council in Israel, boasts a population of more than 80,000 residents and covers a physical area of almost 1 million dunams. With a diverse mix of 49 communities, including secular, ultra-Orthodox, religious and mixed backgrounds, the council has a median age of 21, making it a hub for young people. The geographical landscape within the council varies from desert to mountain and stunning forests, providing a rich diversity for its residents. It also holds significant historical sites such as Shiloh, known for being the abode of the Mishkan and the first capital city of Israel. These paths were once walked by our ancestors; the Bible is filled with stories that took place here in the land of Binyamin. With its impressive size and cultural significance, Binyamin Regional Council is a thriving community that holds a strong connection to its past and an optimistic outlook for its future.
Candle
The Wire
Honoring Cherna Moskowitz: A legacy of commitment and impact
The Binyamin Regional Council mourns the loss of Cherna Moskowitz, a key supporter of Jewish communities and projects.
Aug. 30, 2024
Tisha B'Av Rally for Hostages
The Wire
Covenant of brotherhood: Yisrael Ganz’s address at the ‘United for Their Return’ rally
Themes of the event and speeches focused on unity, reflecting the significance of the Ninth of Av in the present day and the ongoing efforts to bring home the hostages.
Aug. 13, 2024
Binyamin Regional Council
The Wire
A warm relationship is being built between Judea, Samaria and America
The governor of the Binyamin Regional Council fosters close ties with senior members of Congress, some of whom have even visited his home in Psagot.
Jul. 5, 2024