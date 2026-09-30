“The free state of Florida will not launder terrorism through our schools,” the state’s attorney general said. “We will name these groups, cut off the money and hold those who bankroll them accountable.”
The U.S. State Department extended its visa restrictions against Palestinian delegates and officials for another year, citing their internationalization of the conflict, unilateral moves for statehood and glorification of terrorism.
Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS that beneath Jews searching for the perfect lulav and etrog for the holiday is “a really lovely idea” of “trying to find the most beautiful object they can use to serve God.”
“One of the least appreciated forms of resistance are the efforts by Jews to maintain cultural and religious traditions while under sustained, brutal assault,” the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum director told JNS.
“The free state of Florida will not launder terrorism through our schools,” the state’s attorney general said. “We will name these groups, cut off the money and hold those who bankroll them accountable.”
The U.S. State Department extended its visa restrictions against Palestinian delegates and officials for another year, citing their internationalization of the conflict, unilateral moves for statehood and glorification of terrorism.
Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS that beneath Jews searching for the perfect lulav and etrog for the holiday is “a really lovely idea” of “trying to find the most beautiful object they can use to serve God.”
“One of the least appreciated forms of resistance are the efforts by Jews to maintain cultural and religious traditions while under sustained, brutal assault,” the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum director told JNS.