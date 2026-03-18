Headquartered in New York City, Magnetic 3D (http://www.magnetic3d.com) enables greater access to the world’s 3D content and the metaverse with an industry-leading, end-to-end product line of Glasses free 3D (autostereoscopic) solutions ranging from Desktop 28” monitors to 100” 3D Displays in Landscape and Portrait format, as well as 3D Video Walls. The Company’s proprietary platform of modified LCD displays features a precision engineered, optically bonded 3D lens and custom electronics which enable 3D video capabilities without the need for 3D Glasses or VR/AR Headgear. The visual experience provides audiences with captivating off-screen “pop”, akin to holographic 3D effects depicted in science fiction films, and the immersive perception of depth on what would otherwise be a flat display. Magnetic 3D provides the highest-quality glasses-free 3D visual experience for B2B applications across verticals such as retail, digital signage, gaming, digital out of home advertising, Pro AV, Smart City, IOT, hospitality, movie theaters, casinos, hotels, and entertainment venues. Magnetic 3D also provides 3D visualization solutions and consulting services for aerospace, medical, defense and immersive artwork where depth perception is required. #3d #innovation #immersiveexperiences