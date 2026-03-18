Weisman Worldwide Entertainment

Founded in 2000 and currently headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA., Weisman Worldwide https://www.weismanworldwide.com was the first “New Media Agency” in Hollywood. The firm was originally established as a conduit between Silicon Valley’s High-Tech firms and Hollywood’s traditional production and distribution platforms. Current and past clients include DreamWorks Animation, Pixar, The Walt Disney Company, Arht Media, The Cartoon Network, Microsoft, The Webby Awards, Holosuit, Ebay, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Euclideon International, Ecocapsule, MDH Hologram, Microsoft, and Solar Outdoor Media to name a few. Weisman Worldwide currently serves the Global Leading marketplace in Holographic and other 3D Visualization Technologies. The firm currently employs close to 20 people in the greater Los Angeles, Chicago, and Orlando areas. They have won numerous industry awards for their bespoke Hologram Solutions and Cross-Platform Content Creation. For more information about Weisman Worldwide visit: www.weismanworldwide.com.