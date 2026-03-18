We’re proud to be a family-owned business. When creating Sabavi Home, we were inspired by how many of our favorite memories revolve around family gatherings in the home. Of course, family isn’t just relatives. “Family” are the people with whom we share our most meaningful experiences. Our name pays homage to our late grandfather - Saba Avi as he was affectionately known - who played an integral role in our lives. He was a man of impeccable integrity who recognized the value of creating a home that family would be drawn to. He cherished get-togethers at home above all else. Everything we carry has been thoughtfully chosen by experts with more than 35 years in the home decor and home goods industry. And while we strive to provide you with the most unique and superb products, it’s not just about the quality. We make it easy to shop high quality products with ethical commitments, quality production, and inspiring backstories.