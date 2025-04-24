Practical pathways to Jewish sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

Josh Hasten, JNS Middle East correspondent, sits down with Nadia Matar, co-founder of the Sovereignty Movement and the Women in Green initiative, to explore one of the most pressing questions facing Israel today: the urgent need to apply Israeli law to Judea and Samaria.

Broadcasting from the JNS Media Hub in Jerusalem, this episode cuts through decades of political ambiguity to clarify what sovereignty really means, why it hasn’t yet been applied, and how it’s the only viable solution to safeguard Israel’s heartland.

Topics covered include:

The failures and consequences of the Oslo Accords



Why sovereignty is more urgent than ever after Oct. 7



The strategic importance of the Jordan Valley, Area C and Greater Jerusalem



Comparing sovereignty plans from leaders like David Friedman, Naftali Bennett and Caroline Glick



The truth behind the “settler violence” narrative and media bias



The legacy of grassroots activism: Women at Beit Hadassah and the founding of the Oz V’Gaon Nature Reserve

