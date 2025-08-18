‘Reprehensible’ that community garden excluded pro-Israel people, NYC mayor says

( Aug. 18, 2025 / JNS )

Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, lashed out at anti-Israel leaders of the Sunset Community Garden in Queens, N.Y., after they required people in a “Poppies 4 Palestine” section to express “solidarity with the oppressed and marginalized people,” including with “Palestine.”

“There is no place for hate in New York City. Our community gardens should be safe, inclusive and welcoming spaces for all New Yorkers,” Adams stated.

“It is reprehensible that the current operators at Sunset Community Garden barred some of their fellow New Yorkers from a city-owned public space because of their beliefs—and specifically tried to bar those who believe in a State of Israel, which the overwhelming majority of Jews do,” the mayor said.

Adams told JNS that the city will “find new leadership for this community garden so that all New Yorkers can continue to benefit from this public space.”

The New York Post reported that the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation had ordered those particular leaders of the garden, which was established in September 2023, to vacate by Sept. 3.

The vacate order, which JNS viewed, states that the city revoked the license agreement with garden leaders on May 5. However, the New York Supreme Court granted the leaders a temporary restraining order in June, allowing them to remain in the space.

As the restraining order has been recently lifted, the termination of the license agreement between the city and garden leaders will now take effect, according to the vacate order.