Reuven Rivlin
Abraham Foxman, director emeritus of the Anti-Defamation League, called the event a “sad day for the Jewish community.”
Miriam Adelson, Reuven Rivlin receive honorary doctorates from IDC Herzliya
“Being an entrepreneur means being interdisciplinary; it means daring rather than fearing, and breaking with convention,” says Sheldon Adelson’s widow in her acceptance speech.
Four classified projects awarded Israel Defense Prize
The Mossad intelligence agency, Israel Security Agency, IDF, Defense Ministry R&D unit and Israeli defense industries were honored with the Jewish state’s highest security prize.
Germany has been a “strong partner” in the fight against anti-Semitism, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tells his counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Rivlin was accompanied by Lea Goldin, mother of Hadar Goldin whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza.
On Monday, Biden met with outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House, where the two discussed broad range of challenges, including Iran.
The visit will take place shortly before Rivlin is due to end his seven-year term in July.
Two-year-old Alta Fixler is unable to eat, drink or breathe unassisted; in May, a British court ruled that she be taken off life support, against the wishes of her Orthodox Jewish parents.
It is expected to be comprised of seven parties spanning the political spectrum from left, center and right, including the first time that an Arab party will play a role in forming an Israeli government.
Current hopefuls include former members of Knesset Yehudah Glick, Michael Bar-Zohar and Shimon Sheetrit. Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog is likely to lead the race if he seeks the role.
As the communities in southern Israel are bombarded with rockets and incendiary devices, President Reuvlen Rivlin opens his official residence to citizens under fire.
It remains unclear how Lapid could bring together the disparate group of parties spanning the entire Israeli political spectrum from the left, right, religious, secular and even Arab parties, who have never backed an Israeli government.
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