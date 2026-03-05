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Reuven Rivlin

Elon Musk
U.S. News
In chat with prominent Jews, Musk burnishes philo-semitic credentials
Abraham Foxman, director emeritus of the Anti-Defamation League, called the event a “sad day for the Jewish community.”
Sept. 29, 2023
Bradley Martin
Dr. Miriam Adelson with IDC President Professor Uriel Reichman, right, and IDC Chancellor Oudi Recanati. Credit: Gideon Markowicz.
Miriam Adelson, Reuven Rivlin receive honorary doctorates from IDC Herzliya
“Being an entrepreneur means being interdisciplinary; it means daring rather than fearing, and breaking with convention,” says Sheldon Adelson’s widow in her acceptance speech.
July 20, 2021
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and President Reuven Rivlin award the Israel Defense Prize in a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, July 5, 2021. Credit: Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry.
Four classified projects awarded Israel Defense Prize
The Mossad intelligence agency, Israel Security Agency, IDF, Defense Ministry R&D unit and Israeli defense industries were honored with the Jewish state’s highest security prize.
July 6, 2021
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on July 1, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
Rivlin welcomes German president in Jerusalem, kicking off three-day state visit
Germany has been a “strong partner” in the fight against anti-Semitism, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tells his counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
July 1, 2021
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
World News
Rivlin meets with UN chief, says peace won’t be achieved with biased resolutions, investigations
Rivlin was accompanied by Lea Goldin, mother of Hadar Goldin whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza.
June 30, 2021
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House. June 28, 2021. Source: Rivlin/Twitter.
U.S. News
White House working to set up meeting between Biden and Bennett as Rivlin visits
On Monday, Biden met with outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House, where the two discussed broad range of challenges, including Iran.
June 28, 2021
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden before delivering joint statements at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
U.S. News
Biden to host outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at White House
The visit will take place shortly before Rivlin is due to end his seven-year term in July.
June 22, 2021
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin attend a tree planting ceremony in Israel, Jan. 23, 2020. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Antisemitism
Israeli president to Prince Charles: Let critically ill child come to Israel for treatment
Two-year-old Alta Fixler is unable to eat, drink or breathe unassisted; in May, a British court ruled that she be taken off life support, against the wishes of her Orthodox Jewish parents.
June 9, 2021
Yamina Party leader Naftali Bennett (seated) and Yesh Atid Party chairman Yair Lapid in the Knesset in Jerusalem during the election for the next Israeli president, June 2, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
Lapid, Bennett announce agreement to form new government, likely ending Netanyahu’s 12-year tenure
It is expected to be comprised of seven parties spanning the political spectrum from left, center and right, including the first time that an Arab party will play a role in forming an Israeli government.
June 2, 2021
The Israeli President's Residence in Jerusalem, May 19, 2017. Source: Facebook.
Israel News
Israel’s presidential election set for June 2
Current hopefuls include former members of Knesset Yehudah Glick, Michael Bar-Zohar and Shimon Sheetrit. Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog is likely to lead the race if he seeks the role.
May 11, 2021
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks during a press conference on Feb. 16, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Israel News
Israel’s president offers Gaza-border residents respite from missiles
As the communities in southern Israel are bombarded with rockets and incendiary devices, President Reuvlen Rivlin opens his official residence to citizens under fire.
May 11, 2021
Yesh Atid Party leader Yair Lapid (left) with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin after receiving a mandate to form the next government, May 5, 2021. Source: Yair Lapid/Facebook.
Israel News
Israel’s president taps Yair Lapid to form next government
It remains unclear how Lapid could bring together the disparate group of parties spanning the entire Israeli political spectrum from the left, right, religious, secular and even Arab parties, who have never backed an Israeli government.
May 5, 2021
JNS Staff
OPINION
David Heller
Opinion
American Jews should prioritize shared society in Israel
David Heller
Opinion
The chance to head a nation like no other
Reuven Rivlin
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Biden’s promise on Iranian nukes is worthless
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The upside of Israel’s electoral mess
Jonathan S. Tobin
Opinion
The people’s choice
Reuven Rivlin
Senior Contributing Editor
Israel’s president shouldn’t obfuscate the particularity of anti-Semitism
Ruthie Blum
Opinion
Rosh Hashanah 5781: Only together
Reuven Rivlin