RJC launches two digital ad buys in swing states against Biden’s Israel ‘failures’

(May 21, 2024 / JNS)

An advertising campaign by the Republican Jewish Coalition seeks to confront Jewish voters with what it calls “Biden’s shameful hypocrisy.”

“As antisemitism spikes to record highs and America’s relationship with our ally Israel continues to reach new lows, the Jewish community is more energized than ever to turn the page from the failures, broken promises, and betrayals by Joe Biden,” stated Norm Coleman and Matt Brooks, national chairman and CEO of the RJC, respectively.

Coleman and Brooks said the group would release an “opening salvo of hyper-targeted digital ads” to run in “the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Michigan, targeting Jewish voters by deploying the most cutting-edge data operation in Jewish politics.”

The first ad focuses on what Coleman and Brooks describe as “Biden stabbing Israel in the back by withholding urgently needed military aid to the Jewish state as it fights for its very survival, effectively siding with Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah,” and putting the more than 100 hostages still being held in Gaza “at risk.”

The second ad features footage of Biden from 2019 declaring it “preposterous” to withhold military aid from its Mideast ally, Israel.

Coleman and Brooks conclude by calling for “strong leaders who will stand up for Israel, stand up for freedom, and defeat terrorism. We need President Donald Trump back in the White House.”