Sa’ar welcomes US lawmakers to Israel on Yom Hashoah

The Israeli foreign minister hosted the delegation in Jerusalem, marking Holocaust Remembrance Day and affirming ties between the two countries.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, right, shakes hands with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) in Jerusalem on April 24, 2025. Source: X/@gidonsaar.
(April 24, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed a bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers to Jerusalem on Thursday on Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The visit, led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), coincided with national commemorations and highlighted the ongoing partnership between Israel and the United States.

In a statement shared on X, Sa’ar expressed appreciation for the American delegation’s solidarity.

“We will never again be a defenseless nation,” he wrote. “Israel will not allow anyone, including the so-called ‘international legal institutions’, to undermine our basic right to self-defense.”

He also conveyed gratitude for America’s consistent backing of Israel.

The visiting delegation features several prominent members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.), Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.), Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), Laura Friedman (D-Calif.) and Amata Radewagen (R-American Samoa). Their multi-country tour includes stops in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Israel and Jordan.

During the visits, they will engage in high-level discussions on regional security, Iran’s influence and prospects for establishing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

While in Israel, the delegation took part in official Yom Hashoah events at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ceremony honored the 6 million Jews who perished during the Holocaust and paid tribute to the Righteous Among the Nations—individuals who risked their lives to save Jews during World War II.

