Sa’ar welcomes US lawmakers to Israel on Yom Hashoah

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed a bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers to Jerusalem on Thursday on Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The visit, led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), coincided with national commemorations and highlighted the ongoing partnership between Israel and the United States.
In a statement shared on X, Sa’ar expressed appreciation for the American delegation’s solidarity.
“We will never again be a defenseless nation,” he wrote. “Israel will not allow anyone, including the so-called ‘international legal institutions’, to undermine our basic right to self-defense.”
He also conveyed gratitude for America’s consistent backing of Israel.
The visiting delegation features several prominent members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.), Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.), Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), Laura Friedman (D-Calif.) and Amata Radewagen (R-American Samoa). Their multi-country tour includes stops in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Israel and Jordan.
During the visits, they will engage in high-level discussions on regional security, Iran’s influence and prospects for establishing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.
While in Israel, the delegation took part in official Yom Hashoah events at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ceremony honored the 6 million Jews who perished during the Holocaust and paid tribute to the Righteous Among the Nations—individuals who risked their lives to save Jews during World War II.