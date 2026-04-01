IDF chief extols Israeli troops for ‘superhuman’ effort, sacrifice for freedom

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, praised Israeli soldiers in a Passover holiday message on Wednesday amid the ongoing war against Iran as a generation that earns its freedom through superhuman effort and sacrifice.

“I look at you—in the air, at sea and on land, in all sectors—and see a generation that continues the journey that began long ago with the Exodus from Egypt, a generation that earns its freedom through superhuman effort and sacrifice,” he wrote in a letter to Israeli troops posted on X.

“In every generation, they rise up against us to destroy us,” he wrote, citing the words recited from the Haggadah during the Passover service, “and after all, the people of Israel are alive and well!”