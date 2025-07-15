San Diego Jewish groups plan to hold alternate Pride weekend

( July 15, 2025 / JNS)

San Diego Jewish groups plan to hold an alternative “J Pride Weekend” from July 18 to 20 in response to a scheduled performance by the anti-Israel singer Kehlani at San Diego Pride.

Several synagogues and Jewish groups announced in June that they would pull out of the festival due to Kehlani’s “antisemitic rhetoric.” The singer has called for “eradicating Zionism,” and a music video of hers included a “long live the intifada” reference.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has reportedly said that he won’t attend the festival.

“Rather than be defined by exclusion or division, our Jewish community across San Diego is coming together to create something new,” stated the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center.

Karen Parry, executive director of Hillel of San Diego, a community partner for the alternative festival, told JNS that Hillel is “proud to participate.”

“It’s an honor to be part of an event that uplifts and embraces LGBTQ+ Jews who are proud to belong to both communities,” Parry told JNS.