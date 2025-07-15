Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

San Diego Jewish groups plan to hold alternate Pride weekend

The alternate festival is in response to a performance by Kehlani, who has a history of anti-Israel statements, at the local Pride festival.

Gay Pride flag. Credit: Benson Kua via Wikimedia Commons.
Gay Pride flag. Credit: Benson Kua via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(July 15, 2025 / JNS)

San Diego Jewish groups plan to hold an alternative “J Pride Weekend” from July 18 to 20 in response to a scheduled performance by the anti-Israel singer Kehlani at San Diego Pride.

Several synagogues and Jewish groups announced in June that they would pull out of the festival due to Kehlani’s “antisemitic rhetoric.” The singer has called for “eradicating Zionism,” and a music video of hers included a “long live the intifada” reference.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has reportedly said that he won’t attend the festival.

“Rather than be defined by exclusion or division, our Jewish community across San Diego is coming together to create something new,” stated the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center.

Karen Parry, executive director of Hillel of San Diego, a community partner for the alternative festival, told JNS that Hillel is “proud to participate.”

“It’s an honor to be part of an event that uplifts and embraces LGBTQ+ Jews who are proud to belong to both communities,” Parry told JNS.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics