Scorching heat: Israel’s dicey 48 hours

( Aug. 11, 2025 / Israel Hayom )

Israel faces a possibly historic heat emergency as temperatures are forecast to surge toward 122° F (50° C) in some places as soon as Wednesday, creating life-threatening conditions across eastern and southern regions while authorities scramble to protect vulnerable populations through expanded red alert coverage.

Wednesday afternoon will bring the most extreme conditions, with eastern and southern Israel registering temperatures of 118-122° F (48-51° C)—approaching the all-time records for these regions. Interior areas and mountainous terrain throughout central and northern Israel will exceed 104° F (40° C), while the Sea of Galilee area will reach 120° F (49° C).

Coastal areas will not escape the heat assault, with shoreline communities measuring up to 97° F (36° C). The combination of these elevated temperatures with oppressive humidity levels will create extremely dangerous heat stress conditions.

Wednesday afternoon may see localized precipitation in southern and eastern areas.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Israel was 54° C (129° F), registered at Kibbutz Tirat Zvi in the Beit She’an Valley on June 21, 1942.

In Tel Aviv, the record for the hottest April day since 1907 was set earlier this year, on April 25, when temperatures reached 40.8° C (105.4° F). Jerusalem’s all-time high remains 42.8° C (109° F), recorded on Sept. 1, 2020.

