Senate confirms counter-terrorism finance chief

( July 24, 2025 / JNS)

The U.S. Senate confirmed John Hurley to be the next under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday.

Hurley, who is managing partner at Cavalry Asset Management and on the board of governors of the Middle East Institute, will run a portfolio responsible for investigating the financial crimes of international terrorist groups and enforcing sanctions against them.

“I am thrilled to have John on the team as Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “John’s extensive private sector experience, military service, and previous service on President Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board make him uniquely qualified to serve the American people in this very important role.”

The Senate confirmed Hurley 51-47 on a party-line vote.

At his confirmation hearing in April, Hurley said that he believed that there were further opportunities to reduce sanctions on Syria after the fall of the Assad regime.

“We have a moment here in Syria and the Middle East broadly,” Hurley said. “Hopefully we can get the best possible outcome.”

“The way in which we would take down sanctions, to the extent that we can influence the best possible outcome for the region and for our own safety and security, I think that’s gonna be a complicated process, and I hope we do it very carefully.”