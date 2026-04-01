More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Protected bike lanes in Brooklyn may again be flashpoint for Chassidim

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani dodged a question about restoring bike lanes in Williamsburg during a press conference on March 31.

Apr. 1, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen

Protected bike lanes in Brooklyn may again be flashpoint for Chassidim

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Mamdani Brooklyn Bridge
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn announce that the city will begin a critical street redesign project this spring to permanently improve bike and pedestrian access to the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, March 27, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
( Apr. 1, 2026 / JNS )

Long a contentious issue in the heavily Chassidic neighborhood of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, protected bike lanes may soon become a flashpoint again.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is making infrastructure improvement a focus of his administration, especially in anticipation of the World Cup games scheduled to be held in the area in July. Those enhancements include protected bike lanes approaching the Brooklyn Bridge in nearby downtown Brooklyn.

The former mayor, Eric Adams, had removed a protected bike lane in Williamsburg at the behest of the Chassidic communities in the populous neighborhood.

Williamsburg is also home to many non-Chassidic residents, including Latinos and young professionals who flock to the gentrifying neighborhood for its hip shops, music venues and proximity to the East River waterfront.

The Chassidic communities, which have high birth rates and large families, skew younger, on average.

A reporter asked Mamdani on March 31 at a press conference if he plans to restore the protected bike lane on Bedford Avenue, a major thoroughfare through Williamsburg and other parts of Brooklyn. The mayor appeared to dodge the issue.

Bike lane
A New York City transportation department bike lane, Aug. 16, 2019. Credit: Jeff Reed/New York City Council.
Jeffrey WZ Reed

“I’m going to follow up with DOT and then get back to you on the specifics of the delay and the implementation,” he said, of the transportation department.

As a candidate, Mamdani promised to restore the bike lane, which was situated between the curb and parked cars to protect bikers from vehicular traffic.

Protected bike lanes can put vulnerable pedestrians, including children, at risk, because they have to cross in the path of oncoming cyclists to reach school buses that pull up outside their homes.

Yellow buses, with school names in Yiddish on their sides, criss-cross Williamsburg on the six days a week that children there attend yeshiva.

Rabbi David Niederman, executive director of United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, was hurrying to burn his chametz on the eve of Passover on Wednesday when he told JNS why his community opposes the bike lanes.

“This is an issue of safety,” he said, as car horns blared loudly behind him on a busy Williamsburg street.

“We have so many elderly and children, and it is not safe for pedestrians and not for the drivers,” he said, referring to bikers.

“The former vice chair of my board was hit by a bike and was terribly injured,” said Niederman, the longtime leader of the social services and advocacy organization.

The local community leader also said that the issue “did not come up at all” at the March 16 meeting the mayor held with Orthodox Jewish leaders.

The March 31 press conference focused on improvements to storm drain systems in flood-prone parts of New York City, including making sewer grates less dangerous for cyclists.

Mamdani wove in references to Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly and “the importance of delivering sewer socialism across the five boroughs.”

U.S. Politics
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen is the New York correspondent for JNS.org. She is an award-winning journalist, who has written about Jewish issues for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and New York magazine, as well as many Jewish publications. She is also author of Celebrating Your New Jewish Daughter: Creating Jewish Ways to Welcome Baby Girls into the Covenant.
EXPLORE JNS
A pro-Palestinian rally at 46th Street and Second Avenue near the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, Sept. 23, 2025. Credit: SWinxy via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Anti-Israel groups plan protest in New York City against Israel’s death penalty law
The protest denounces the newly approved legislation that expands the use of the death penalty for convicted terrorists and alleges mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners.
Apr. 7, 2026
View from Empire State Building towards Midtown Manhattan, New York City, N.Y. Credit: Dietmar Rabich via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns of New York corporate ‘exodus’ over high taxes
“Individuals vote with their feet,” Jamie Dimon wrote in a letter to shareholders.
Apr. 7, 2026
Trump Tucker Carlson
U.S. News
Tucker ‘a low-IQ person’ with ‘absolutely no idea what’s going on,’ Trump says
The U.S. president told the New York Post that “he calls me all the time. I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools.”
Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends JFREJ’s “Seder in the Streets” in Union Square Park on April 6, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
U.S. News
Mamdani, Lander, local office hopefuls attend ‘racial and economic justice’ Passover event that ends in arrests at Palantir office in Manhattan
The New York City Police Department told JNS that 15 people were arrested after having “refused multiple lawful orders to disperse.”
Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
New Canaan School in Connecticut. Credit: Noroton/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Connecticut prep school probes Jew-hatred posts targeting rival high school athletes
“This is not who we are, what we stand for or what we teach,” Fairfield Prep stated, as officials investigate antisemitic social media posts targeting New Canaan High School hockey players.
Apr. 7, 2026
Vanderbilt University
U.S. News
Campus seders fill stadiums as Chabad events draw ‘massive crowds of proud, confident Jews’
From Vanderbilt to the University of Florida, large-scale Passover gatherings in sports arenas highlight a growing push to engage Jewish students with communal holiday celebrations.
Apr. 7, 2026
David Azran in the debris of his southern Israeli home in the southern Israeli city of Dimona, which was demolished on March 21 by an Iranian ballistic missile, March 29, 2026. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman, Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Connecting to our essence
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Unlike Israel, many of America’s NATO allies aren’t really allies
Jonathan S. Tobin