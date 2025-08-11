South Dakota governor to attend groundbreaking of new Chabad center in Sioux Falls

( Aug. 11, 2025 / JNS )

South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden, a Republican, plans to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Chabad Jewish center in Sioux Falls on Aug. 12.

“This community center will help support the Jewish community of the state by providing resources such as a school, synagogue, social hall and gallery,” the governor’s office stated. (JNS sought comment from the governor.)

“After many months and years of planning, preparation, heartfelt anticipation and support from so many, we are overjoyed to share that with God’s blessings, this monumental moment for Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the entire region is here,” the Chabad stated.

“This is more than a building,” it said. “It is the beginning of a new chapter for Jewish life in our state.”