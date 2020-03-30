Lecture: Sheba Medical Center’s Yoel HarEven on Israel’s Innovative Coronavirus Response LISTEN NOW - Israel is at the forefront of innovative research and treatment when it comes to coronavirus. Yoel HarEven, the director of the international division and resource development at Sheba Medical Center in Israel, joined CEO Daniel S. Mariaschin on the B’nai B’rith International Podcast for a discussion on the coronavirus response at his hospital, in Israel more broadly, and the sharing of best practices around the world.