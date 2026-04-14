The Masa Yom HaZikaron Ceremony 2026

On the eve of Yom Hazikaron, we commemorate IDF soldiers and victims of terror together with hundreds of thousands of people. Masa Fellows, alumni, partners and bereaved families attended our memorial ceremony, which is the largest ceremony for the Jewish world in the English language. The focus of the ceremony will be on the stories of lone soldiers, new immigrants, citizens and tourists who came to Israel from around the world and fell while fulfilling their duties in the IDF, or were murdered in terror attacks in Israel and in the Diaspora.

Watch the trailer for the ceremony here: