Trump campaign says former president briefed on ‘real, specific’ Iranian threats to kill him

"He will let nothing stop him or get in his way to fight for the American people and to make America great again," the campaign said.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump at an Arizona for Trump rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Aug. 23, 2024. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons.
(Sep. 24, 2024 / JNS)

U.S. intelligence officials briefed former President Donald Trump on Tuesday about “real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” the Republican nominee’s campaign stated on Tuesday evening.

The “continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months,” according to intelligence officials, and “law-enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference,” stated Steven Cheung, communications director for the campaign.

“Make no mistake, the terror regime in Iran loves the weakness of Kamala Harris, and is terrified of the strength and resolve of President Trump,” Cheung added. “He will let nothing stop him or get in his way to fight for the American people and to make America great again.”

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has not commented publicly on the campaign’s claim.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Republican Jewish Coalition wrote that “the terrorist regime in Iran has worked to assassinate President Trump and former Trump officials, and continues to fund terrorist proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah.”

“So, naturally, the Biden-Harris admin rolls out the red carpet for Iran’s president at the United Nations,” the RJC wrote. “A total disgrace.”

