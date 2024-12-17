Two soldiers killed in Gaza, bringing IDF toll to 818

( Dec. 17, 2024 / JNS)

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed during counter-terror operations in the southern Gaza Strip, the military announced Tuesday morning.

The slain soldiers were identified as Maj. (res.) Moshiko Maxim Rozenwald, 35, and Sgt. Maj. (res.) Alexander Anosov, 26, both from the city of Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut in central Israel.

According to a preliminary probe, the two were killed when a heavily damaged building collapsed in the Rafah area.

Last week, three IDF soldiers were killed in combat in northern Gaza. The same day, the military announced the deaths of four soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon, despite the ceasefire currently in effect there.

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground incursion on Oct. 27 stands at 386, and at 818 on all fronts since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, according to official IDF data.

Additionally, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, a member of the Israel Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded during a hostage-rescue mission in Gaza in June, and civilian defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded there in May.