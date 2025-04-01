Israel warns citizens of heightened global terror risk ahead of Passover

Israel’s National Security Council issued a heightened travel advisory on Tuesday, warning that Iran, Hamas and other extremist groups could target Israeli and Jewish individuals abroad during the upcoming Passover holiday.

The NSC identified Iran as a primary actor behind international terrorism, emphasizing its continued support for operations against Israeli and Jewish interests worldwide.

Officials noted that recent attempts to strike Israeli diplomatic missions in countries such as Sweden and Belgium had been successfully intercepted.

In addition, the council reported that Hamas has sought to carry out attacks on Israelis outside of Israel. Security forces have reportedly uncovered related terror networks operating in several European countries, including Denmark, Germany, Bulgaria, and Sweden.

According to the advisory, the renewal of hostilities in Gaza is likely to intensify attempts to attack Jewish and Israeli targets internationally. The NSC also flagged concerns about threats from organizations like ISIS and Al-Qaeda, particularly in Europe.

Citing a global rise in antisemitic incidents—including in countries like Canada and Australia—the NSC urged Israelis to consult the latest travel advisories before planning international trips.