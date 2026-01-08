Justice Dept announces $2.8 billion for victims of state-sponsored terror

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that it will provide $2.825 billion to victims of state-sponsored terror in 2026—the department’s largest such distribution ever.

The money will be distributed through the U.S. Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund, established in 2015. It will provide compensation to nearly 22,000 victims this year, per the department.

A. Tysen Duva, assistant attorney general for the criminal division at the DOJ, stated that the distribution announced for 2026 brings the total compensation provided by the fund to over $10 billion.

“The criminal division is honored to serve this victim community by administering the fund,” Duva said. “No amount of money can ever make the victims of these terrible acts whole, but this distribution aims to provide some measure of justice.”