‘Large-scale’ US strikes on ISIS targets in Syria

American forces launched “large-scale” strikes at “multiple” ISIS targets in Syria at about 12:30 p.m. Washington time on Saturday, U.S. Central Command said.

The attacks were part of “Operation Hawkeye Strike,” which U.S. President Donald Trump announced in response to a Dec. 13 ambush, in which ISIS killed two American soldiers and a U.S. interpreter in Palmyra, Syria.

“The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region,” CENTCOM stated. “U.S. and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States.”

“Our message remains strong,” it added. “If you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice.”