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National Jewish Advocacy Center acquires Zachor Legal Institute

“This union is bad news for antisemites,” said Marc Greendorfer, co-founder of Zachor.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
Gavel. Credit: MiamiAccidentLawyer/Pixabay.
(Feb. 3, 2026 / JNS)

The National Jewish Advocacy Center told JNS exclusively on Tuesday that it acquired the Zachor Legal Institute, a think tank and advocacy organization focused on fighting Jew-hatred.

“This acquisition is about building the kind of legal and policy capacity that matches the scale of the problem,” Mark Goldfeder, CEO of the center, told JNS. “Zachor adds complementary expertise and reach to NJAC’s litigation and advocacy, so we can move faster and act with even greater strategic creativity.”

The acquisition is intended to expand the organization’s litigation, research and policy capabilities. Zachor staff will join the center’s team, according to Goldfeder.

“Iron sharpens iron, and that’s what this addition does,” he told JNS. “Zachor adds capabilities NJAC didn’t previously have at this scale: deeper policy and regulatory advocacy and a well-oiled research engine that helps translate principles into proceedings.”

Goldfeder said the combination of Zachor’s policy and research work and the center’s litigation capacity will strengthen efforts to fight Jew-hatred nationwide.

Marc Greendorfer, president and co-founder of Zachor, stated that the merger strengthens the Jewish legal community broadly.

“While antisemitism in all its forms has always been a problem, the Oct. 7, 2023 terror attack on Israel and the shocking normalization of antisemitism throughout society that followed demonstrates that the global Jewish community requires a unified and powerful legal advocate,” he stated.

“While this union is bad news for antisemites, it is exactly what Jews, Zionists and people of conscience have needed,” he stated.

The center stated that it plans to expand its strategic impact litigation, policy engagement and education efforts using the combined expertise of both organizations.

The move comes one week after the center announced its partnership with Community Security Service, a Jewish community security organization.

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Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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