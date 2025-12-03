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Pentagon fields kamikaze drone force to Middle East

“Equipping our skilled warfighters faster with cutting-edge drone capabilities showcases U.S. military innovation and strength, which deters bad actors,” CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper stated.

Drones CENTCOM LUCAS
Low-cost unmanned combat attack system (LUCAS) drones are positioned on the tarmac at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of operation, Nov. 23, 2025. Credit: Courtesy.
(Dec. 3, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. Central Command announced on Wednesday that it has fielded a new force of kamikaze drones to the Middle East intended to deter “bad actors.”

The task force, codenamed “Scorpion Strike,” is the first time that the U.S. military has based such drones, also referred to as loitering munitions or one-way drones, to the region.

“This new task force sets the conditions for using innovation as a deterrent,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM’s commander. “Equipping our skilled warfighters faster with cutting-edge drone capabilities showcases U.S. military innovation and strength, which deters bad actors.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the FLM 136 drones deployed to the task force are reverse engineered clones of Iran’s Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that the Islamic republic has used to attack targets across the Middle East, including killing three U.S. soldiers in Jordan in 2024. Russia has also used the Shahed extensively to attack civilian and military targets in Ukraine.

The U.S. drones reportedly cost $35,000 per unit against the $16 million price tag for an MQ-9 Reaper.

“These drones, deployed by CENTCOM, have an extensive range and are designed to operate autonomously,” CENTCOM stated. “They can be launched with different mechanisms including catapults, rocket-assisted takeoff, and mobile ground and vehicle systems.”

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