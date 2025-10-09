Police arrest suspect in several incidents of antisemitic vandalism in Washington state
The suspect allegedly painted swastikas, antisemitic messages and other hateful symbols and slurs on multiple locations.
Police in Washington state arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with more than a dozen separate incidents of antisemitic and hate-motivated graffiti in the city of Issaquah.
Multiple locations—including public trails, tunnels and underpasses—were defaced with swastikas, antisemitic messages and other hateful symbols and slurs, according to a statement from the city. The first of these incidents was discovered in December 2024.
“Hate has no home in Issaquah,” the city stated. “We remain firmly committed to protecting every member of our community and ensuring our public spaces are safe, respectful and inclusive for all, regardless of race, religion, background or identity.”
“This arrest marks an important step toward accountability and healing,” the statement read.