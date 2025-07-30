University of Wisconsin–Madison suspends SJP chapter following protest

( July 30, 2025 / JNS )

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has suspended its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter after the group was “found in violation of multiple rules” after an April protest.

The SJP chapter announced its suspension on social media on Sunday. In its statement, the group wrote that the decision was made in response to the chapter’s protest of a speaking appearance by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, in April.

John Lucas, officer of strategic communication for the university, told JNS that “following a conduct investigation and hearing, Students for Justice in Palestine of UW–Madison has been found in violation of multiple rules” as a result of “a disruption” at the event involving Thomas-Greenfield “linked to a rally advertised and co-sponsored by SJP.”

Lucas added that, “on July 15, SJP received notice of a disciplinary suspension until Jan. 15, 2026, followed by disciplinary probation through May 15, 2026.”

SJP is currently appealing the decision, according to Lucas.

The Registered Student Organization Hearing Committee found the SJP chapter in violation of five university policies, which included “amplified sound within an impermissible distance,” impairing the university’s “orderly conduct and processes,” and leafleting policies, according to a copy of the committee’s report obtained by The Badger Herald.

The chapter was already under a 10-month “disciplinary probation for actions related to the illegal encampment” in the spring of 2024.

Although the committee recommended a written reprimand and extending the chapter’s disciplinary probation through August 2026, Kathy Kruse, associate dean of students, decided to suspend the group.

“Since SJP was already on probation, a reprimand does not make sense in this case,” Kruse stated.