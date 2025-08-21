US Archbishop urges aid collections for Gaza, no mention of hostages

( Aug. 21, 2025 / JNS )

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, did not mention Israel or hostages when he called upon other bishops in the country to start taking voluntary special collections for humanitarian relief and pastoral support in the Middle East, due to Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“The situation in Gaza and across the Middle East cries out for the assistance of the Catholic community of the United States,” Broglio wrote in a letter to other U.S. bishops.

He encouraged them to support the efforts of Catholic Relief Services and the Catholic Near East Welfare Association, according to the USCCB office of public affairs.

Both organizations have “well-established partnerships with the Catholic Church in the region,” according to the USCCB.

“Our Church mourns the terrible suffering of Christians and other innocent victims of violence in Gaza and surrounding areas who are struggling to survive, protect their children, and live with dignity in dire conditions,” continued Broglio. “The Holy Father continues to call for a ceasefire and for aid to enter the territory, noting with great sorrow that ‘Gaza is starving.’”