US-backed Yemeni forces intercept ‘massive’ Iranian weapons shipment intended for Houthis

( July 16, 2025 / JNS)

The Yemeni National Resistance Forces successfully intercepted a “massive” shipment of Iranian weapons intended for the Houthi terror group, U.S. Central Command reported on Wednesday.

The NRF, a U.S.-backed coalition fighting against the Houthis, “intercepted and seized over 750 tons of munitions and hardware,” which included anti-aircraft missiles, drone engines and communications equipment, CENTCOM stated, adding that it is the “largest seizure of Iranian advanced conventional weapons in their history.”

The Yemeni National Resistance Forces intercepted and seized more than 750 tons of munitions and hardware, including hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components and hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems and communications equipment intended for use by the Iranian-backed Houthis. Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Central Command Public Affairs.

Many of the systems seized were “manufactured by a company affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense that is sanctioned by the United States,” according to the NRF.

“We commend the legitimate government forces of Yemen who continue to interdict the flow of Iranian munitions bound for the Houthis,” said U.S. Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM.

“The interdiction of this massive Iranian shipment shows that Iran remains the most destabilizing actor in the region,” he stated. “Limiting the free flow of Iranian support to the Houthis is critical to regional security, stability, and freedom of navigation.”

Jerusalem has conducted several rounds of strikes against the Houthis in response to the terror organization’s onslaught of missiles and drone strikes since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.