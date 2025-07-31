US sanctions global network tied to production of UAVs for Tehran

( July 31, 2025 / JNS )

The United States announced sanctions on five entities and one individual as part of a global network based in Iran, China, Taiwan and Hong Kong for helping to procure equipment in support of Iran’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) program, the U.S. Treasury and State departments announced on Thursday.

The individual was named as Javad Alizadeh Hoshyar, CEO of the Iranian-based company Control Afzar Tabriz Co Ltd, who used a network of companies to ship technology, machines and equipment to “knowingly circumvent sanctions and export controls,” according to Treasury.

The technology was obtained for the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company HESA, a state-owned subsidiary of its Ministry of Defense, it specified.

“Iran continues to pursue the development of asymmetric weapons capabilities, including unmanned aerial vehicles, to carry out attacks on the United States, our servicemembers, and our partners and allies in the region,” said John. Hurley, under secretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.

“We will continue to put America first by disrupting Tehran’s ability to further its destabilizing agenda that undermines the stability of the region and threatens the safety of the American people,” he stated.