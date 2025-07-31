US sanctions ‘going to harm me,’ Francesca Albanese says

( July 31, 2025 / JNS )

The U.S. government sanctions individuals and entities to deter what it considers to be dangerous behavior and to encourage changes in line with U.S. policy. Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur for Palestinian rights who has a long history of anti-Israel remarks, told the Associated Press on July 29 that the U.S. sanctions issued against her this month are hurting her and her family.

“My daughter is American. I’ve been living in the United States, and I have some assets there. So of course, it’s going to harm me,” Albanese told the AP. “What can I do? I did everything I did in good faith, and knowing that, my commitment to justice is more important than personal interests.”

It’s very serious to be on the list of the people sanctioned by the United States,” Albanese told the wire in Rome. She said that those sanctioned, like her, “cannot have financial interactions or credit cards with any American bank,” the AP reported.

Washington sanctioned Albanese in early July, after she sent letters to U.S. entities accusing them of complicity in alleged Israeli crimes and recommending that the International Criminal Court, to which Washington is not a signatory, investigate them.

“The United States has repeatedly condemned and objected to the biased and malicious activities of Albanese that have long made her unfit for service as a special rapporteur,” Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state, stated on July 9. “Albanese has spewed unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism and open contempt for the United States, Israel and the West.”

The Trump administration sought to have Albanese removed from her position, which the United Nations considers to be an “independent expert,” accusing her of carrying out a “campaign of political and economic warfare” against the United States and Israel.

The United States, Germany, France and Canada have decried Albanese’s antisemitic statements.

The United Nations reportedly wrote to the U.S. mission to the global body last week, stating that Albanese is immune from sanctions due to U.N. diplomatic privileges.