update deskIsrael News

Watch: Volunteer EMT saves family from burning building in Jerusalem

The fire erupted in the city’s Beit Yisrael neighborhood, where residents immediately alerted the emergency services.

Video showing Yechiel Stern, a volunteer United Hatzalah EMT, rescuing a family from a burning building in Jerusalem, on Aug. 1, 2024. Source: X/United Hatzalah/Eli Beer.
(August 2, 2024 / JNS)

Yechiel Stern, a United Hatzalah volunteer emergency medical technician, climbed a burning building in Jerusalem on Thursday evening and saved an entire family.

The fire erupted in the city’s Beit Yisrael neighborhood, a predominantly haredi neighborhood in central Jerusalem just north of Mea She’arim. Residents immediately alerted the emergency services.

Noticing a family stranded on the top floor of the building complex, Stern rushed to scale the building and help the family escape. Holding onto the railing with one hand, he helped the family climb down the building and escape the blaze, which ultimately caused the roof of the building to collapse.

Eli Beer, president and founder of United Hatzalah, posted the footage on X.

“One of United Hatzalah’s bravest, Yechiel Stern from Jerusalem, heroically climbed a burning building to save an entire family,” wrote Beer. “With one hand holding on, he helped kids jump to safety. My hero of the week! Proud to be his partner. #Hero #UnitedHatzalah.”

