White House reportedly discusses plans to clear NYC mayoral field for Cuomo

( Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS )

The White House has discussed the possibility of helping to clear the New York City mayoral race field to increase the chances of keeping frontrunner Zohran Mamdani out of office, The New York Times reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s advisers have weighed offering administration positions to Eric Adams, the New York City mayor, who is a Democrat now running as an independent, and for Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels.

The reported aim would be to generate a one-on-one general election matchup between Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo, a former governor of New York, in November. Some polling suggests that Cuomo has the best chance against Mamdani, a Socialist who has criticized the Jewish state and said that he would have the Israeli prime minister jailed if he came to New York City, in a two-man race.

Adams’s campaign denied that the White House approached the mayor with such a plan. As for the mayor, he said on Wednesday that any question about whether he would take on a Trump administration role is “hypothetical.”

Sliwa stated that he has not been contacted by the White House. In any case, he said he was “not interested” in a job with the administration.

Cuomo, a Democrat now running as an Independent, lost to Mamdani by 12 percentage points in June’s Democratic primary.