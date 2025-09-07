Why Turkey just became Israel’s most dangerous enemy

( Sept. 7, 2025 / JNS )

Turkey just cut ties with Israel, and it could be the most dangerous shift in the entire Middle East war.

Meira unpacks the geopolitical earthquake no one’s talking about: How Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is using Gaza as a power play to crown himself the leader of the Muslim world and why this poses a greater long-term threat to Israel than even Iran, Hezbollah, or Hamas.

Learn about the Sunni–Shi’ite divide, as Meira explains how ancient Islamic rivalries are fueling headlines and reshaping the modern map.

Also discussed:

Turkey’s Ottoman revivalism and why it should concern Israel.

Egypt’s quiet coordination with Israel.

How Saudi Arabia’s peace track with Israel might actually benefit from Turkey’s aggression.

And how NATO membership, military muscle and energy control give Turkey unprecedented leverage over Israel.

