Wildfires trigger mass evacuations near Jerusalem

( April 23, 2025 / JNS)

Massive wildfires sweeping through central Israel on Wednesday have triggered widespread evacuations, road closures, and a full-scale emergency response as flames threaten residential areas near Jerusalem.

The evacuated communities include three moshavs: Eshtaol, Mesilat Zion and Beit Meir and initial estimates speak of at least 3,500 evacuees. The Fire and Rescue Authority has declared a general mobilization across six districts, deploying more than 110 teams, eight firefighting planes and a helicopter.

Police, Border Police and other emergency units remain on the ground, with one Border Police officer reported moderately injured. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Police Commissioner Daniel Levi visited the emergency operations center in Beit Shemesh to oversee the response.

At the center, Netanyahu outlined three priorities in the response to the fires: Avoiding loss of life, including by keeping evacuation routes open; containing the fires, and keeping them from spreading further into the Jerusalem area; and coordinating with neighboring countries willing to assist firefighting efforts if local resources fall short.

“Up until this moment, no community has suffered damage and no person has been injured,” he said.

However, “Nighttime is a high-risk period because at night, the embers reignite and the winds drive the fire,” the prime minister said. “We have already experienced this in the past. Therefore, if you have the possibility of using the Samson planes, that’s good. Exercise caution, of course, but it is important,” Netanyahu was filmed telling the heads of the taskforce handling the fires.

“Samson” is the Israeli Air Force name for Lockheed Martin’s C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, which recently have been converted for use in fire emergencies.

The aircraft can hold up to 15,000 liters (3,960 gallons) of water or fire retardant, which can be discharged in a single massive drop within seconds or spread out over several smaller releases.

Firefighting authorities have 110 ground crews tackling the national emergency, as well as aerial units and volunteers deployed in an effort to contain the blazes.

The fires, which ignited midday Wednesday in the areas surrounding the moshavs of Pedaya and Petahya, and the Eshtaol Forest near the city of Beit Shemesh, quickly spread due to strong winds, high temperatures and dry conditions, the Fire and Rescue Authority said. In several towns, residents fled on their own before official orders were given.

Shmuel Friedman, Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue commander, described to Ynet the situation as out of control: “Fifty more teams and aircraft are on the way. We’re doing everything we can,” he said.

Firefighting teams are focusing their efforts on the hilly and rugged terrain of the Eshtaol Forest, where three major fire fronts are moving rapidly toward nearby towns, according to Ynet. The fires have already crossed Route 1—the main highway between the capital and the coast—threatening to cut off escape routes and complicate containment.

Authorities activated “Red Surge”—a national emergency fire response protocol—and closed Routes 38 and 44 to the public. Police warned people to avoid affected areas and follow all evacuation orders. Residents in risk zones received emergency alerts urging them to leave immediately with only essential belongings.

In Mesilat Zion, Racheli Eliyahu recounted the harrowing speed of events in an interview with Ynet: “Seven minutes after the evacuation alert, we were told to leave. We didn’t expect it to happen so fast.”

She described how preschool staff helped evacuate children whose parents weren’t nearby, while families were directed to safe zones in nearby communities.

The wildfires also disrupted rail services between Lod and Beersheva and temporarily halted trains to Beit Shemesh due to fears that flames might reach the tracks. A police vehicle was engulfed in flames, but no injuries were reported.

This latest crisis evokes memories of some of Israel’s most devastating wildfires, including the 2010 Carmel Forest disaster, which killed 44 people and burned thousands of acres of forestland. It also follows severe fires in 2021, which ravaged areas around Jerusalem and forced widespread evacuations.