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The Wire

Makom Connect launches AI-powered platform to help synagogues strengthen Jewish community

New platform combines membership management, communications, fundraising, autobilling and artificial intelligence into one system built exclusively for Jewish congregations.

Makom Connect
A family attends a synagogue service
A family attends a synagogue service. Credit: Courtesy of Makom Connect.
(July 12, 2026 / JNS)

Makom Connect announced the launch of MakomConnect.com, a comprehensive AI-powered synagogue operating system designed to help Jewish congregations build stronger communities while reducing administrative burdens on clergy, staff and volunteers.

As synagogues across North America face increasing demands with limited staff and volunteer resources, many are searching for better ways to engage members, improve communication and create more meaningful connections. Makom Connect was developed specifically to meet those challenges by bringing every aspect of synagogue management together in one intelligent platform.

Unlike general-purpose nonprofit management or business software, Makom Connect was created exclusively for the unique needs of Jewish congregations. The platform integrates membership management, accounting, autobilling, event registration and ticketing, donations, volunteer coordination, chat, automated email communications, lifecycle tracking, yahrzeit reminders and engagement analytics into a single system enhanced by artificial intelligence.

Its AI capabilities assist synagogue staff by answering member questions, automating routine administrative tasks, creating personalized communications, identifying members who may be becoming disengaged and providing insights that help synagogue leadership foster stronger participation throughout the congregation.

“Technology should never replace the relationships that define synagogue life,” said Michael Davis, co-founder of Makom Connect. “Our vision is to use artificial intelligence to remove administrative obstacles so rabbis, executive directors, educators and volunteers can spend more time doing what matters most-building meaningful Jewish community.”

Co-founder Joel Marcovitch has more than 20 years of experience helping Jewish nonprofits maximize member engagement and exceed fundraising goals. While working with some of the most important Jewish organizations in the United States, Joel became well versed in every CRM used in the market and set out to develop a better solution.

Mike Davis has more than 20 years of experience leading digital innovation and user experience for some of the well-known consumer internet companies in the United States. An expert in AI fundamentals, Mike recently led digital innovation for a global burger chain and helped build some of today’s most successful internet companies.

“It’s a friendly place to meet and communicate, and we know that for executive directors, tech isn’t friendly at all,” said Marcovitch. “All the systems they use don’t talk to each other. We wanted to change that.”

The platform was inspired by a growing recognition that many congregations rely on multiple disconnected software systems to manage memberships, donations, communications, events and volunteer activities. This fragmentation often creates additional work for synagogue staff while making it more difficult to understand how members are engaging with congregational life.

Makom Connect brings these functions together while providing AI-driven insights that help synagogue leaders better understand their communities and respond proactively to members’ needs.

Among its capabilities are:

  • AI-powered member support available around the clock.
  • Personalized communication tailored to member interests and participation.
  • Integrated membership, donations and event management.
  • B’nai Mitzvah Planning and Tracking.
  • Volunteer and committee coordination.
  • Board reports and infographics.
  • Lifecycle and pastoral care tracking.
  • Engagement analytics that help identify opportunities to strengthen participation.
  • Fundraising tools designed specifically for Jewish nonprofit organizations.

The launch comes at a time when many Jewish institutions are exploring how artificial intelligence can responsibly support their missions without compromising the personal relationships that remain central to Jewish communal life.

Rather than replacing human interaction, Makom Connect was designed around the belief that AI can help synagogue professionals spend less time managing technology and more time connecting with congregants, supporting families, welcoming new members and strengthening Jewish life.

Makom Connect serves Reform, Conservative, Orthodox, Reconstructionist, Renewal and independent congregations, JCCs, Jewish community organizations and other nonprofit Jewish institutions throughout North America.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit MakomConnect.com.

Makom Connect
About & contact the publisher
Makom Connect Makom Connect
KehillahOS, from Makom Connect, is an AI-powered synagogue operating system built specifically for Jewish congregations and organizations. Founded by Joel Marcovitch and Mike Davis, the platform unifies membership management, billing, communications, fundraising, event management, volunteer management and artificial intelligence to help synagogue leaders strengthen engagement, build lasting relationships and create thriving Jewish communities.
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