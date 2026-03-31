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AEPi and AJC launch partnership to combat campus Jew-hatred

A new collaboration expands efforts to address antisemitism and advance student leadership.

AEPi, American Jewish Committee
AEPi brothers at Elon University lead a silent march on campus to educate the community about the Holocaust and modern antisemitism. Credit: Courtesy of AEPi
AEPi brothers at Elon University lead a silent march on campus to educate the community about the Holocaust and modern antisemitism. Credit: Courtesy of AEPi International.
(March 31, 2026 / AEPi International)

Alpha Epsilon Pi International Fraternity (AEPi), the Jewish college fraternity, and American Jewish Committee (AJC), the global advocacy organization for the Jewish people, have launched a new partnership to combat antisemitism on college campuses across North America while also advancing Jewish leadership development through AEPi’s global network of campus chapters in the U.S., Canada and Israel.

“This partnership represents a powerful opportunity for us to work alongside our friends at AJC to equip our students with the tools, confidence and support they need to confront antisemitism, advocate proudly for Israel and live their Jewish identity openly and unapologetically,” said Rob Derdiger, AEPi CEO.

“AEPi members are among the most important leaders on campuses today, and this collaboration will empower them to make an immediate impact on campus Jewish communities while also strengthening those communities for years to come. We are deeply excited about what we will build together and the lasting difference it will make for Jewish students and communities.”

Through this new collaboration, AJC will train AEPi student leaders in effective advocacy for Israel and the Jewish people, including at AEPi’s annual student conventions and other leadership development programs. AJC will offer year-round training for AEPi student leadership and provide advocacy support as its 10,000 student members work with campus Jewish communities as well as the overall campus community to build understanding about Jewish culture and Israel. Together, AEPi and AJC will empower students to engage with college and university administrators proactively and as issues arise.

“Through equipping AEPi members with the leadership, advocacy and community-building tools they need, we are investing directly in the strength and resilience of Jewish life-on campus and off,” said Laura Shaw Frank, Ph.D., vice president, AJC Center for Education Advocacy.

“This partnership allows AJC’s Center for Education Advocacy to empower even more students as we provide a new generation with the resources they need to stand proudly for their communities and help shape a strong, vibrant Jewish future.”

In addition to connecting with students across AEPi’s 150 campus chapters in the U.S., Canada and Israel, AJC will also collaborate with AEPi staff at higher education conferences over the next year to proactively address issues affecting Jewish students with higher education administrators.

This follows a similar successful collaboration in 2025, when AEPi and AJC met with members of the Association of Fraternity Advisors (AFA) at their annual conference. The organizations will continue to meet with administrators and other stakeholders in both Jewish and non-Jewish spaces.

AEPi
About & contact the publisher
AEPi AEPi
Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) is the world’s leading Jewish college fraternity, operating chapters on more than 150 college campuses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Israel. Founded in 1913, it has more than 110,000 living alumni. The fraternity’s mission—to develop the future leaders of the Jewish communities—is demonstrated daily through acts of brotherhood, tzedakah (charity), social awareness and support for Jewish communities and Israel.
American Jewish Committee
About & contact the publisher
American Jewish Committee American Jewish Committee
AJC is the leading global Jewish advocacy organization with unparalleled access to government officials, diplomats and other world leaders. Through these relationships and our international presence, AJC is able to impact opinion and policy on the issues that matter most: combating rising antisemitism and extremism, defending Israel’s place in the world, and safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all people.
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