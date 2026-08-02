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AFN confronts surge of antisemitism by exporting NATAL’s trauma playbook

From Chicago and Germany to the Hamptons, NATAL’s crisis-response models are uniting global partners, reducing urban violence and proving that “No One Heals Alone” in the face of trauma and hate.

American Friends of NATAL, NATAL
American Friends of NATAL brings together community leaders
American Friends of NATAL brings together community leaders and partners to expand NATAL’s trauma and resilience initiatives. Photo by Ben Kelmer.
(Aug. 2, 2026 / American Friends of NATAL)

As the global Jewish community faces a sharp rise in antisemitism and targeted violence, pioneering cross-border partnerships are proving that the tools used to heal war-torn Israelis can also rebuild national and international neighborhoods fractured by violence. By exporting NATAL’s trauma and resiliency models, organizations are finding common ground in a shared truth: no one heals alone. Supported by American Friends of NATAL, NATAL-Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center is a nonprofit organization that provides psychological support to Israelis affected by war, terror and trauma.

During a recent American Friends of NATAL (AFN) gathering in the Hamptons, hosted by AFN board chairman Ran Eliasaf and his wife Isabelle Bichler-Eliasaf, attended by civic leaders and supporters, Pastor Chris Harris Sr. highlighted the power of this collaborative approach. “Better together,” said Harris, reflecting on his years-long partnership with NATAL to bring Israeli trauma-informed care directly to the streets of Chicago.

“At a time when antisemitism and social division threaten communities globally, the work of NATAL and AFN proves that exporting Israel’s trauma playbook focuses on healing past wounds and building the infrastructure to withstand future storms, together,” said Maayan Aviv, CEO of American Friends of NATAL.

Healing Urban Trauma through Israeli Innovation

In Chicago, a city long burdened by high rates of crime and violence, systemic trauma often traps both victims and the families of perpetrators in a cycle of pain. To break this cycle, the Urban Resilience Network (TURN) Chicago, led by Harris, teamed up with NATAL to implement Israeli-designed trauma-healing strategies.

The collaboration has produced measurable results: neighborhoods utilizing these tailored intervention programs have seen a 17% decline in homicides. By treating violence as a symptom of unaddressed trauma and applying Israel’s frontline coping mechanisms, the partnership has helped communities address trauma while reducing violence.

Bringing “No One Heals Alone” to the Global Stage

The philosophy behind this success is deeply rooted in the power of collective recovery. In a recent article titled “No One Heals Alone,” AFN Board Member Dity Brunn, Ph.D. reflected on how essential community support is for individuals recovering from the trauma of war, terror and systemic hate.

This message of resilience was on display at the Hamptons event, where Brunn led a Q&A with Meirav and Agam Berger. Meirav shared her journey to secure her daughter Agam’s release from captivity, after which Agam played her violin for the intimate crowd, a reflection of survival, resilience and recovery through music.

Expanding the Playbook: From Chicago to Germany

The demand for Israel’s resilience playbook is growing rapidly across Europe. Recently, NATAL professionals were invited by the Rev. Thomas Seifert, Ph.D., to present at the 21st Federal Congress on Emergency Chaplaincy and Crisis Intervention in Germany. The training series, titled “From Israel to Germany: Community in Coping with Crisis,” brought NATAL’s 28 years of experience to European emergency responders, chaplains and civic leaders. The workshops focused on how strong communal relationships and a sense of belonging serve as an important source of resilience during and after a crisis.

Frontline Partnerships for Global Security

The clinical and community models developed by NATAL are also gaining traction among municipal leaders worldwide. At the recent Muni Expo Conference, NATAL CEO Gilad Nusboim joined government and civic leaders from both the U.S. and Israel on the Partners on the Frontline panel.

Nusboim emphasized that the key to weathering modern crises, whether they stem from terror, war or targeted hate like antisemitism, is preparedness. By integrating local governments, first responders and faith leaders into a single, coordinated network, societies can build an unbreakable civilian front.

American Friends of NATAL
About & contact the publisher
American Friends of NATAL American Friends of NATAL
American Friends of NATAL’s (AFN) mission is to support and strengthen NATAL’s important work, providing vital assistance to Israelis suffering from trauma primarily due to terrorism and war, and ensuring the vital health and well-being of Israel for now and for the future. AFN also engages in innovative collaborations, partnering with US organizations who seek NATAL’s expertise in the field of trauma preparedness and recovery. In doing so, AFN brings NATAL’s groundbreaking work to aid Americans in returning to productive lives.
About & contact the publisher
NATAL
NATAL, the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and communities in Israel cope with the effects of war and terror. Founded in 1998, NATAL provides a multidisciplinary approach to trauma treatment, focusing on building resilience and providing support to those affected by conflict and other traumatic events.
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