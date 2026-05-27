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Gratz College welcomes second Walder cohort of executive Ph.D. students in Jewish studies

Nine Orthodox women from the United States, Israel and the United Kingdom join Gratz College’s Executive Ph.D. program in Jewish Studies through the Walder Fellowship.

May 27, 2026
Gratz College, Walder Foundation
2026 Walder Horizontal banner- Gratz College
Nine accomplished Orthodox women will pursue doctorates in Jewish studies at Gratz College as part of the Walder Fellowship. Credit: Courtesy of Gratz College.
( May 27, 2026 / Gratz College )

Gratz College and Walder Foundation are pleased to announce the nine students selected for the second cohort of the Walder Fellowship in the Executive Ph.D. in Jewish Studies program at Gratz College, continuing an initiative designed to expand advanced academic opportunities for accomplished Orthodox women engaged in Jewish leadership, education and communal life.

The incoming Walder cohort represents a broad geographic and professional cross-section of Jewish communities in the United States, Israel and the United Kingdom. The women of the 2026 Walder cohort are:

The Walder Fellowship was launched in 2025 to support Orthodox women pursuing doctoral study while remaining embedded in professional and communal roles. Now in its second year, the fellowship builds on the foundation established by the inaugural cohort.

“This fellowship is empowering a new generation of women to achieve their professional goals and realize long-held dreams,” said Leslie Ginsparg Klein, Ph.D., director of the fellowship. “It is simultaneously laying the foundation for an emerging field of Orthodox Jewish women’s studies, positioning it for sustained scholarly and communal impact.”

Over the past year, Gratz College has significantly expanded the Executive Ph.D. curriculum, adding a wide range of advanced seminars that reflect both traditional scholarly fields and emerging areas of Jewish Studies. New offerings include courses such as “Judaism and Technology,” which examines Jewish law and practice in response to technological innovation, and “Men in Black, Women in Color: Gender in Orthodox Jewish History,” alongside new classes in biblical studies, Jewish history, ethics and methodology.

Members of the current Walder cohort have already begun engaging deeply with their doctoral studies, with most students having identified preliminary dissertation topics. One notable area of study is Malka Popper’s research on the opening of batei midrash to female students in pluralistic and Modern Orthodox schools, examining how access to advanced text study reshapes girls’ relationships to traditional learning. Another is Sara Wolkenfeld, whose research interrogates the classic rabbinic emphasis on the centrality of work with the coming challenges of the age of AI.

Sara Tesler is examining how issues around emunah (“faith”) are treated in gap-year programs for girls in Israel and what that reveals about contemporary Jewish theology. Other fellows are exploring topics such as women’s leadership models in Jewish texts, Jewish education, gender and learning, pedagogical approaches to Torah study and the intersection of faith, education and contemporary communal challenges.

“The impact of the first Walder cohort has been profound,” said Brendan Goldman, Ph.D., program director of the Executive Ph.D. in Jewish Studies. “Participants consistently report that the coursework has benefited their current teaching and communal work, not only strengthening their scholarly skills but reshaping how they think about leadership, texts and Jewish life more broadly. The success of that first cohort has directly shaped how we continue to evolve the program.”

With the launch of this second cohort, Gratz College reaffirms its commitment to cultivating rigorous Jewish scholarship while supporting Orthodox women whose academic work is inseparable from professional and communal engagement. Gratz College is grateful to the Walder Foundation for its vision and generosity in creating this fellowship and providing this opportunity for Orthodox women.

“The launch of this second Walder cohort confirms what we believed from the outset: When Orthodox women are given access to rigorous doctoral study, their scholarship deepens Jewish thought and strengthens Jewish life,” said Elizabeth Walder, president and CEO of Walder Foundation. “These fellows are not stepping away from their communities to pursue academic work—they are bringing new insight and intellectual leadership directly back into them. That integration of learning and lived responsibility is exactly what this fellowship was designed to advance.”

For more information about the Executive Ph.D. in Jewish Studies and the Walder Fellowship, visit: gratz.edu.

Gratz College
About & contact the publisher
Gratz College Gratz College
Gratz College, a private non-profit institution based in the Philadelphia area, is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). Founded in 1895, Gratz College is the oldest independent college for Jewish studies in North America. Today, Gratz enrolls a diverse population of students from around the world with many programs that reflect its historic focus on Jewish studies and education. An early adopter of online education, Gratz offers blended and fully online degrees in a broad range of studies, including the world’s only Doctorate in Antisemitism Studies, the world’s only online Doctorate in Holocaust and Genocide Studies, a Doctorate in Education Leadership, and a Doctorate in Jewish Studies. Gratz also offers ten master’s degree programs, including a Master’s in Education, a Master’s in Antisemitism Studies, and a Master’s in Nonprofit Management; various graduate certificates; and a robust continuing education program.
Walder Foundation
About & contact the publisher
Walder Foundation Walder Foundation
Walder Foundation was established by Joseph and Elizabeth Walder to address critical issues impacting our world. The Foundation’s five areas of focus — Science Innovation, Environmental Sustainability, Performing Arts, Migration and Immigrant Communities and Jewish Life — are an extension of the Walders’ lifelong passions, interests and their personal and professional experiences.
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