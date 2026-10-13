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not_any_deni sports card exhibition explores the Star of David in mainstream American culture

Opening Nov. 2 at JCC MetroWest, the exhibition uses rare sports cards, artifacts and original art to examine Jewish and Israeli identity through the world of sports collectibles.

LITTLELIGHT Production
This 2020 National Treasures Deni Avdija rookie booklet was inserted into sports card packs and distributed to collectors through hobby shops. Credit: Courtesy of LITTLELIGHT.
This 2020 National Treasures Deni Avdija rookie booklet was inserted into sports card packs and distributed to collectors through hobby shops. Credit: Courtesy of LITTLELIGHT.
(Oct. 13, 2026 / LITTLELIGHT)

On Monday, Nov. 2, not_any_deni, a modern art and sports pop-up exhibition, will open at the Gaelen Gallery at JCC MetroWest in West Orange, N.J.

The exhibition brings together rare sports cards, one-of-one printing plates, authentic Maccabi Tel Aviv jersey material and original art to explore Jewish and Israeli identity through sports.

Sports cards themselves are taking on a larger role in American culture. Tom Brady has become a co-owner of CardVault. Derek Jeter is a founding partner of Arena Club. A Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant card sold for $12.9 million in 2025, setting a record for a sports card sale. At the 2026 Academy Awards, Kevin O’Leary wore a one-of-one basketball card featuring Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as part of a custom jewelry piece.

The exhibition examines another element increasingly appearing in hobby and retail boxes: the Star of David.

At the center of the exhibition are objects typically held in private collections: one-of-one printing plates, cards cut from authentic Maccabi Tel Aviv jerseys, Stars of David embedded into memorabilia patches and an Israeli flag card set with diamonds.

One centerpiece reunites a rookie patch autograph with the four one-of-one cyan, magenta, yellow and black (CMYK) printing plates used in its production, showing both the finished collectible and the process behind it.

Together, the objects show how Jewish and Israeli symbols are entering the visual language of sports collectibles.

“At a time when some Jews stateside may think twice about wearing a Star of David publicly, we’re watching that same symbol enter mainstream American culture through sports,” said Zev Ziegler, curator of not_any_deni. “How often do we get to see the Star of David break through beyond Jewish and Israeli communities? These objects are becoming part of the historical record, and that is worth celebrating.”

A one-of-one 2020 Panini Flawless Collegiate Basketball card featuring Deni Avdija
A one-of-one 2020 Panini Flawless Collegiate Basketball card featuring Deni Avdija and a piece of an authentic Maccabi Tel Aviv jersey. Credit: Courtesy of LITTLELIGHT.

Deni Avdija’s arrival in the NBA from Maccabi Tel Aviv was the starting point. Unlike the familiar college logos and campus imagery carried into many rookie-card products, Avdija arrived with a different visual language: the Star of David, Hebrew lettering and the colors and materials of Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The focus eventually shifted from the player to what the cards were carrying: Stars of David across mass-produced sets, rare cards cut from Maccabi jerseys, Hebrew inscriptions and other pieces of Jewish and Israeli identity.

“The exhibit isn’t really about sports cards,” Ziegler said. “The cards are the medium. Sports has always permitted people to wear their identity out loud, through teams, colors, symbols and rivalries. What interested me was seeing Jewish and Israeli identity enter that same visual language.”

The exhibition is organized around five themes: Collecting, Design, Identity, Relationships and Voice.

Voice extends the exhibition beyond the cards themselves and into contemporary Jewish expression. The section builds on Sneaker Spotlight, an earlier project inspired by Avdija writing “Yizkor” on his sneaker during an NBA game.

The exhibition continues that idea by asking visitors to consider what they would choose to say through their own moment of visibility.

A free not_any_deni Sports Card Trade Night, presented by Livingston Advocates, Club Z and LITTLELIGHT, will take place on opening night, Monday, Nov. 2, from 6-8 p.m.

“During these times, building Jewish identity and a strong connection to Israel among teens across the United States is incredibly important,” said Inna Yelisevich, who leads Club Z’s Livingston chapter. “Finding fresh and creative ways to engage young people is critical. Our teens are excited to volunteer at Trade Night and become part of the experience.”

Families will be invited to trade and display their favorite cards, create their own sports card, contribute to the Wall of Mensch and experience one-of-one works by Jewish sports artists, including Matthew Lee Rosen.

Among the works on display is “Too Small,” an original piece inspired by a recent on-court moment involving Avdija.

“Sports cards are already these tiny pieces of pop culture,” Rosen said. “What I love is taking something people think they know and finding another story inside it. This project gave me a chance to do that with imagery that already carries history, identity and meaning.”

The first 100 families in attendance will receive free packs of 2026 Topps basketball cards.

not_any_deni opens Monday, Nov. 2, at the Gaelen Gallery at JCC MetroWest, 760 Northfield Ave., West Orange, N.J. Trade Night will take place that evening from 6-8 p.m.

Admission is free. Advance registration is required.

LITTLELIGHT Production
About & contact the publisher
LITTLELIGHT Production LITTLELIGHT Production
LITTLELIGHT Production is a volunteer-led initiative founded in 2023 that has organized community activities promoting kindness and connection. Its projects have included a volunteer campaign distributing messages of encouragement throughout Manhattan.
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