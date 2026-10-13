Israel showcases defense technology at AUSA in Washington

Israel’s Defense Ministry is leading a delegation of 19 Israeli defense companies to the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2026 exhibition in Washington, D. C. this week, showcasing technologies it described on Tuesday as “combat-proven.”

The Israeli pavilion features drone-interception systems, GPS anti-jamming technology and remote explosive detection using drones and robots.

Amid Record Defense Exports, Israel Brings Combat-Proven Technology to AUSA 2026 🇮🇱🇺🇸



IMOD is leading a delegation of 19 Israeli companies under its National Pavilion this week in Washington, D.C.



Read More: https://t.co/MuA9IZ5KtS pic.twitter.com/pAP1Ux7JIi — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) October 13, 2026

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, head of the ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate, said the companies aim to build long-term cooperation with the U.S. Army and its partners.

“Bringing 19 Israeli companies to AUSA, the largest land power exhibition in North America, reflects our confidence in what Israel’s defense industry has to offer,” Kulas said.

“Our companies are here to meet the U.S. Army and its partners face-to-face, present solutions that have already proven themselves in the field, and turn this week’s meetings into long-term cooperation,” Kulas continued. “Alongside established industry leaders, the pavilion gives small and medium-sized Israeli companies, which often bring the most innovative solutions, direct access to decision-makers and partners. For us, AUSA is also an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Israel and the United States.”

Israeli defense exports topped $19.2 billion in 2025, setting a record for the fifth consecutive year, according to the ministry.