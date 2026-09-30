Passages summit trains young Christians to stand with Israel and Jewish students

At the beginning of a new academic year and a time when Jewish students continue to face rising antisemitism on American campuses, more than 250 young Christian leaders, students and alumni gathered in Washington, D.C., for a clear message: Allyship with Israel and friendship with the Jewish people must be visible when it matters most.

Passages’ Israel Impact Summit, held from Sept. 25-27 at the Museum of the Bible, brought participants together for three days of education, practical training and conversation about Israel, Christian faith and the responsibility to confront antisemitism. A student panel put campus experiences at the center of the discussion, while sessions on misinformation, social media and advocacy focused on how participants can respond in their own communities.

The challenge remains urgent. The Anti-Defamation League recorded 583 antisemitic incidents on American college campuses in 2025. That was a substantial decline from the 2024 peak but still nearly three times the number recorded in 2021.

“Be the safe place for your Jewish peers,” Rebecca Heinrichs, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, told participants. “Because antisemitism is a sickness, and it’ll ruin this American experiment and self-government.”

Held during Passages’ 10th anniversary year, the summit challenged alumni to carry the relationships and understanding formed during their visits to Israel into their campuses, churches, workplaces and public lives.

“Over the past decade, Passages has had the privilege of introducing thousands of young Christians to Israel, strengthening their faith and helping them build meaningful relationships with the Jewish people,” said CEO Zach Bauer. “The Israel Impact Summit is a celebration of that legacy, but more importantly, it is an investment in the next generation of Christian leaders who will carry our mission forward for years to come.”

In a video address, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) reflected on the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7. 2023, and warned that antisemitism remains among the most pervasive threats facing Israel and the Jewish people.

“We all remember the horrific attack—the largest single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust,” said Cruz. “It is a day none of us will ever forget. In the aftermath and in the years that have followed, the support of the United States and organizations like Passages has helped Israel stand strong. But Israel and the Jewish people still face incredible threats.”

The summit also featured opening remarks from the White Rose Society and keynote addresses by Passages board member Will Davis and Dr. Hunter Baker.

The gathering concluded with a video message from George Deek, Israel’s special envoy to the Christian World, who called for a lasting partnership between Christians and Jews, and emphasized the importance of religious freedom and access to the land of the Bible for Christians everywhere.

Throughout the weekend, Passages alumni described how their experiences in Israel had shaped their work in faith, policy and advocacy. Their stories gave the summit its forward-looking purpose: equipping a new generation to build genuine Jewish-Christian relationships, challenge falsehoods and stand beside Jewish peers facing hostility.