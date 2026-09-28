HaZamir International Jewish Teen Choir recruiting singers

HaZamir: The International Jewish Teen Choir offers teens an experience that combines music, community-building, leadership and friendship. Rehearsals for the 2026-2027 season begin this fall in locations across the U.S. and Israel, culminating in a gala performance at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City in April, featuring hundreds of HaZamir singers.

Maestro Matthew Lazar, founder and director of the Zamir Choral Foundation, created the choir to give accomplished young singers opportunities to perform Jewish music and sing on major stages.

“This is an opportunity for these teens to express their Jewish identities through their love of music as they work toward a common goal. HaZamir provides a safe space to build leadership skills and strong connections to peers from a range of backgrounds,” says Vivian Lazar, director of HaZamir. “The camaraderie of choral singing also helps teens build connections and confidence.”

The teen singers meet weekly in their local chapters with expert conductors, as well as at regional, national and international gatherings throughout the year. A three-day festival leading up to the annual gala performance brings Israeli and American teens together to rehearse, socialize and participate in facilitated encounter groups that allow for cultural exchange and understanding. HaZamir singers in 11th and 12th grade also have the chance to apply for the selective HaZamir Teen Leadership Program.

HaZamir comprises teens in 26 American chapter locations including Baltimore, Md.; Bergen County, N.J.; Boca Raton, Fla.; Boston, Mass.; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Central New Jersey; Chicago, Ill.; Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit, Mich.; Houston, Texas; L.A. Valley, Calif.; Long Island, N.Y.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Manhattan, N.Y.; MetroWest, N.J.; Miami, Fla.; Minneapolis, Minn.; New Haven, Conn.; Orlando, Fla.; Philadelphia, Pa.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Providence, R.I.; Silicon Valley, Calif.; Washington, D.C.; Westchester County, N.Y.; and seven cities in Israel: Ashkelon, Beit She’an, Dimona, Hod HaSharon, Jerusalem, Ofakim-Merchavim and Yerucham.

HaZamir teen singer Jaynie R. shares the joy of joining her peers from across the U.S. and Israel. “It’s an amazing experience. We have a lot in common: we’re Jewish, we love to sing and we’re all committed to music. When we perform, it’s so special because we’ve worked on this all year and then we come together and get to know each other. At the same time, the songs have such great meaning and it becomes very emotional.”

“HaZamir gives young people an outlet to celebrate their Jewish heritage, connect with one another and feel a sense of belonging and pride through the creative outlet of music,” adds Lazar. “Now, more than ever, this supportive community is crucial to teens.”

For additional information about HaZamir, email: hazamir@zamirchoralfoundation.org or visit: www.hazamir.org