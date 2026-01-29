More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Despite reforms, Tunisia’s textbooks remain full of antisemitic rhetoric, study finds

While the curriculum “celebrates gender equality, condemns racism, and encourages civic duty, tolerance, and peaceful dialogue,” these values are “selectively applied,” according to Impact SE.

JNS Staff
A group of young people with disabilities participate in the creation of a collaborative work of art at an institute that offers educational, artistic and social programs in La Marsa, a suburb of Tunis, on Feb. 22, 2024. Photo by Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images.
A group of young people with disabilities participate in the creation of a collaborative work of art at an institute that offers educational, artistic and social programs in La Marsa, a suburb of Tunis, on Feb. 22, 2024. Photo by Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jan. 29, 2026 / JNS)

Tunisia’s national school curriculum is rife with antisemitic rhetoric and hostility toward Israel despite modern social reforms, according to a study released on Tuesday.

The report, by the London-based Impact SE watchdog group, finds that while Tunisian school textbooks generally present peace, diversity and tolerance as foundational values, they continue to display a hostile attitude toward Israel, as well as antisemitic rhetoric.

According to the study, which analyzed 80 textbooks from grades 1-3 against UNESCO-based standards for peace and tolerance in education, while the curriculum “celebrates gender equality, condemns racism, and encourages civic duty, tolerance, and peaceful dialogue,” these values are “selectively applied.”

While some textbooks acknowledge tolerance for Tunisia’s minorities, other materials include antisemitic stereotypes that depict Jews as greedy, conspiratorial and harmful, thereby undermining messages of tolerance, the report found.

A Grade 11 Arabic Language textbook, for example, portrays a Jewish merchant as greedy and deceitful, stating that this is emblematic of all Jews, “who are always like this.”

Although textbooks discuss World War Two and the Nazis, the Holocaust receives virtually no attention, with Adolf Hitler described as having turned Germany into “a great economic and military power.”

Similarly, the curriculum emphasizes peace, coexistence and intercultural dialogue, promoting shared humanity and rejecting extremism, but at the same time, consistently frames Zionism as a colonial project and includes instances where violence against Israelis is justified or glorified.

Most curriculum maps erase Israel by labeling the territory as “Palestine,” including internationally recognized Israeli territory, thereby denying Israel’s legitimacy.

A Grade 13 history textbook cited in the report describes the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre as a “fedayeen operation,” legitimizing the attack rather than recognizing it as terrorism.

“Today’s Tunisian curriculum champions modern, enlightened values,” said IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff. “It loudly celebrates gender equality, condemns racism, and encourages civic duty, tolerance, and peaceful dialogue. These are strong signals of a society moving forward.”

“However, these values cannot be selectively applied,” he continued. “It is entirely unacceptable that antisemitic imagery and rhetoric remain across subjects, and that violence against Israel is at times justified and even glorified. If Tunisia sees itself as an example of progress in the region, then this underbelly of discrimination must be addressed.”

Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Hamas Attack on Israel, Oct. 7
Israel News
Israel has slain 2,561 terrorists who invaded on Oct. 7—report
A special unit has been hunting down all those who took part in the Hamas-led massacre; several hundred more remain alive.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin