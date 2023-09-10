JNS
This New Year - Support JNS
Make our headlines count.
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskAbraham Accords

First-ever official Israeli delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia

The development comes amid a U.S.-led effort to persuade Riyadh to join the Abraham Accords.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mohammed Younos/Shutterstock.
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mohammed Younos/Shutterstock.
Edit
(September 10, 2023 / JNS)

An official Israeli delegation arrived for the first time in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for a meeting of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay told Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during a recent meeting in Paris that the Saudis had signed a “host country agreement” with the U.N. body, allowing officials from all member states to attend the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Riyadh on Sept. 10-25.

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem declined to comment on the matter when contacted by JNS.

Israel withdrew from UNESCO in 2019, citing the body’s bias.

In a 2016 resolution, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee registered the Tomb of the Patriarchs, located in Hebron, in the name of the “State of Palestine” on its “List of World Heritage in Danger.”

UNESCO passed 47 resolutions between 2009 and 2014, 46 directed against Israel and one that criticized Syria.

More recently, Likud lawmaker Dan Illouz sent a letter to Azoulay asking her to prevent ancient Jericho from being listed as a city in the “State of Palestine.”

However, Israeli sites remain listed on the World Heritage List, and Jerusalem sends representatives as observers to the World Heritage Committee.

In June, UNESCO announced that the United States was rejoining the body the following month and paying more than $600 million in outstanding dues. The Trump administration had withdrawn from UNESCO at the same time as Jerusalem.

Sunday’s development comes amid a U.S.-led diplomatic push to persuade Riyadh to join the Abraham Accords, the Trump administration-brokered deals that normalized the Jewish state’s relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

In March, the Saudis blocked a group of Israeli Muslims from attending a United Nations event held in the kingdom.

The U.N. World Tourism Organization had invited villagers from the Circassian town of Kfar Kama in the Lower Galilee to the event honoring their village, but Saudi authorities denied them visas.

In July, though, a team of Israelis competed in Saudi Arabia in the annual FIFAe World Cup, which sees participants play the latest version of the popular soccer video game.

This month, a delegation of Israeli athletes is competing in the 2023 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is actively courting Saudi Arabia to join the accords, which he said would constitute a “quantum leap” toward regional peace.

But Riyadh is demanding security guarantees from the United States before it enters into any normalization deal, along with American assistance in building its civilian nuclear program.

Nevertheless, Netanyahu said last month that, “I think that we are about to witness a pivot of history,” adding: “I’d bet on it.”

This New Year - Support JNS

JNS is fighting back against the media bias against Israel – with the context, perspectives, and facts that tell the real story. This New Year, please help us keep fighting.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

STAY CONNECTED TO ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH WORLD

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

REGISTER NOW

Israel and the Jewish World Need You Now

JNS is combating the barrage of disinformation with factual reporting. We need your help to turn the tide and get the truth out about the Jewish people and Israel. Please consider supporting this important work with a contribution for the High Holidays.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates